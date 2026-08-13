This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

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IN NEWS

A garda was injured during Calves Week in Schull which was blighted by underage drinking and drug taking

Celebrating the life and legacy of General Michael Collins ahead of the Béal na Bláth commemoration

Read about how a barren rock in Bantry Bay became a world-class national treasure



IN LIFE

Mia Connolly (33) tells how returning to her native Skibbereen after living abroad for years prompted her to set up a safe space for singles to connect

IN SPORT

Saoirse McCarthy scores a crucial goal as Cork defeat Galway to win the O’Duffy Cup

Castlehaven and Clonakilty saw off Carbery Rangers and Dohenys respectively to seal a West Cork U21 decider

Kinsale won the West Cork LGFA Division 1 league title after beating Clonakilty

We chat to Adrigole manager Tim O’Sullivan ahead of their intermediate A football championship clash against Boherbue

Bantry is gearing up to host the biggest ever Irish Coastal Rowing Championship this weekend

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

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