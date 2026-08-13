This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper
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IN NEWS
A garda was injured during Calves Week in Schull which was blighted by underage drinking and drug taking
Celebrating the life and legacy of General Michael Collins ahead of the Béal na Bláth commemoration
Read about how a barren rock in Bantry Bay became a world-class national treasure
IN LIFE
Mia Connolly (33) tells how returning to her native Skibbereen after living abroad for years prompted her to set up a safe space for singles to connect
IN SPORT
Saoirse McCarthy scores a crucial goal as Cork defeat Galway to win the O’Duffy Cup
Castlehaven and Clonakilty saw off Carbery Rangers and Dohenys respectively to seal a West Cork U21 decider
Kinsale won the West Cork LGFA Division 1 league title after beating Clonakilty
We chat to Adrigole manager Tim O’Sullivan ahead of their intermediate A football championship clash against Boherbue
Bantry is gearing up to host the biggest ever Irish Coastal Rowing Championship this weekend
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper
You can subscribe to The Southern Star's digital subscription here for less than €2 per week and read your edition every Thursday from 6.30am ➡️ southernstar.ie/subscribe