BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

1989. Group photograph taken at the press reception to launch Bandon’s first Music Festival. Front from Left, Chris Reynolds (Carling), Donie Ellis, (Chairman Bandon Vintners Assoc), Brian Desmond (Festival Chairman), Peggy Boyle (Fest. Sec.), Mary Mannion (Treas.), and Pat Bourke (Carling).

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