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BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

August 13th, 2026 8:05 AM

By Southern Star Team

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms Image

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1989. Group photograph taken at the press reception to launch Bandon’s first Music Festival. Front from Left, Chris Reynolds (Carling), Donie Ellis, (Chairman Bandon Vintners Assoc), Brian Desmond (Festival Chairman), Peggy Boyle (Fest. Sec.), Mary Mannion (Treas.), and Pat Bourke (Carling).

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READERS: If you want to share your memories, simply send old photos, film or video to: [email protected] or simply call in to our offices where we will scan hard copies of photographs for publication. If you’d like to view past copies of The Southern Star and/or The Skibbereen Eagle, go to www.irishnewsarchive.com  

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