Inchydoney beach festival will kickstart Cork Outdoors Week

THE inaugural Cork Outdoors Week invites you to step outside, embrace adventure and discover the incredible experiences West Cork has to offer. The week-long event, from August 15th to 23rd, will celebrate the people, places and organisations that make Cork a premier destination for outdoor activities. As part of the itinerary Inchydoney Beachfest makes a welcome return on Friday August 15th to kick off the Outdoors Week in spectacular fashion. Over nine days communities across West Cork will come together to enjoy a diverse programme of activities designed to whet the appetite of people of all ages and abilities to get active, connect with nature and try something new.

Whether you’re interested in hill walking, kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, sea swimming, cycling, sailing, rowing or orienteering, the week-long event offers something for everyone. Beachfest is the opening event at Inchydoney, set against the stunning backdrop of one of Ireland’s most beautiful beaches just outside Clonakilty. The day-long packed programme features a magical mix of surfing, beach volleyball, lacrosse, yoga, beach tag rugby, orienteering and more. There will also be Pilates, a mindfulness walk, and a range of fun games for all the family to take part in. Other West Cork activities lined up include sea safari kayaking in Tragumna, an evening cycle and sauna in Ballinspittle, a sauna and dip in Clonakilty, and in Bantry you can choose from sailing, rowing or a guided hill walk.There will also be paddleboarding in Coachford, a swim and sauna in Coachford, and further afield fishing in Cobh, wakeboarding in Mallow, a splash and dash in Fermoy, and axe throwing in Mallow.

A spokesperson for Cork Sports said: ‘We hope you’ll join us in making the most of Cork’s spectacular coastlines, waterways, trails and open spaces. Let’s celebrate the outdoors, discover new adventures and enjoy all the benefits of getting active in

nature.‘Whether you’re looking to catch your first wave, challenge friends to a game on the sand, explore the coastline or simply enjoy a day outdoors with family and friends, there’s something for everyone at Inchydoney Beachfest.‘As the opening event of Cork Outdoors Week, it celebrates the incredible opportunities available across Cork encouraging people of all ages and abilities to discover new activities, connect with local clubs and enjoy the physical and mental benefits of spending time outdoors.’

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For more information visit www.corksports.ie

Over nine days communities across West Cork will come together to enjoy a diverse programme of activities.