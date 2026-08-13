HOUSE OF THE WEEK: West Cork cottage with coastal views guided at €369k

This three-bedroomed renovated and extended cottage on the outskirts of Glengarriff is a gem of property boasting a stunning coastal setting.

It offers a rare opportunity to enjoy modern comfort in a stunning coastal setting and is within walking distance of the picturesque village.

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With three comfortable bedrooms, this property combines charm, convenience and contemporary living and would be ideal for family living, a holiday retreat or for investment purposes.

With a well-appointed kitchen, a newly fitted shower room and a bright, spacious living room situated within the striking contemporary extension, this charming cottage is designed to maximise comfort and natural light.

The cottage has been extensively upgraded, including complete rewiring and replumbing, ensuring peace of mind for its new owners.

Energy efficiency and comfort have been enhanced with triple glazing in the new extension and double glazing in the new extension, while a new oil-fired boiler has also been installed recently.

Off-street parking complete with lovely water views adds to its tranquil appeal, while the garden also features a practical wood storage space and a substantial garden shed which offers excellent potential for use as a studio, workshop or creative space.

A wonderful opportunity to acquire a turnkey home in one of West Cork’s most desirable locations.

The Nurse’s Cottage is guiding at €369,000 and selling agents are Sherry Fitzgerald O’Neill in Clonakilty on 023-8833995

At a Glance

Summary

Three-bed renovated cottage for €369,000

Location

Shrone, Glengarriff

Selling points

Coastal setting with plenty of charm