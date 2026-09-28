West Cork households set to benefit from fuel allowance

The government has today announced the start of its fuel allowance scheme, with nearly 450,000 household across the country set to benefit from the support.

Minister for Social Protection Dara Calleary today announced the start of the scheme for the 2026/27 season.

Minister Calleary said: “Fuel allowance is a vital support for households facing higher heating costs over the winter months, and this week payments will begin for more than 465,000 households across the state.

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“For many households, the cost of keeping the home warm can place significant pressure on the weekly budget, particularly during the colder months. Fuel allowance provides important financial support to help meet these costs and helps ensure that people can heat their homes with greater peace of mind,” said the Minister, adding the government had expanded eligibility for the scheme so more households can benefit from the support.

Fuel allowance, is a means-assessed payment designed to help eligible households with their heating costs during the winter months.

The allowance will be paid to over 465,000 households for 28 weeks.

The payment is made at the weekly rate of €38 or two instalment payments of €532 each.

Since January 2026, people receiving the Working Family Payment who satisfy the relevant qualifying criteria have been eligible for the scheme.

The government said that currently, almost 50,000 Working Family Payment recipients qualify for fuel allowance.

In addition, a Budget 2026 measure means that people who move from Disability Allowance or Blind Pension into employment from 28 September 2026 will keep their fuel allowance for up to five years.

Fuel allowance is available through 22 qualifying social welfare schemes, reflecting the broad range of supports available to eligible households. Only one fuel allowance is payable per household.

People aged 66 and over do not need to be in receipt of a payment from this Department to qualify, provided they satisfy the relevant the means test.

Overall, more than 465,000 households, representing approximately 26% of all households nationwide, are eligible for the fuel allowance scheme.

Minister Calleary added: “I would encourage anyone who thinks they may qualify for Fuel Allowance to check their eligibility and make sure they are receiving the support available to them.”