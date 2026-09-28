Cork TD Ken O'Flynn calls on government to assess back-to-school costs

Ken O'Flynn TD has criticised the government for refusing to assess back-to-school costs for families.

During a Dáil debate, the Independent Ireland TD for Cork North Central criticised the Department of Social Protection after Minister Dara Calleary defended the Back To School Footwear and Clothing Allowance, comparing it to uniform costs alone.

In reply to a parliamentary question from Deputy O'Flynn, the Minister said that the Department “does not have any plans to undertake an assessment of the average cost incurred by families in preparing a child to return to school” against the value of the allowance.

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Instead, the Minister cited uniform costs from the Barnardos report The Real Cost of School in 2026, of €123 for a child in 4th class, €230 for 1st year and €210 for 5th year.

The Minister concluded that the allowance of €160 or €285 “compares favourably”, said Deputy O'Flynn.

The allowance is meant to cover clothing and footwear, yet the Department's comparison left out shoes, runners, PE gear and coats altogether, he said.

Every other cost of returning to school was passed to the Department of Education and Youth.

Deputy O'Flynn said: “The Department has picked the one number that makes the payment look adequate and ignored everything else.

“A uniform on its own is not what it costs to get a child out the door in September.

“Parents are buying shoes, runners, tracksuits and coats, and then books, devices, voluntary contributions and transport on top of that.”