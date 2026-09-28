Status Yellow wind warning issued for Cork

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for Cork, with very strong and gusty southeasterly winds expected across the county.

The warning is in effect from 1pm until 9pm on Tuesday (September 29).

Potential impacts are difficult travelling conditions, fallen trees and branches, debris and loose objects displaced.

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In addition, wave overtopping is likely due to a combination of spring tides, surge and very strong onshore winds.

Met Éireann also issued a Status Yellow gale warning from Carlingford Lough to Mizen Head to Fair Head. Southeast winds will reach gale force eight at times.

A small craft warning is also in place for the Irish coast, with South East to South winds expected to reach force six or higher.

The gale warning and the small craft warning are both in place until midnight on Wednesday (September 30).