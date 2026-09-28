New Carrigaline service will serve as hub for all things Europe

EUROPE Direct Carrigaline has been officially launched at Carrigaline Library, becoming part of a network of eight Europe Direct centres in Ireland and more than four hundred centres across the European Union. Europe Direct Carrigaline will serve as a local hub for conversations about Europe, creating opportunities for community engagement and activities that showcase the European dimension of our everyday lives.

The centre aims to strengthen the connection between EU institutions and citizens by providing information on EU policies, rights, opportunities, and initiatives.

Located within Carrigaline Library, the service offers a walk-in information centre where members of the public can access a wide range of EU publications, resources and information. Staff are available to provide guidance on accessing further information and support through the Europe Direct telephone and email helpdesks.

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A diverse programme of free events for all ages will take place throughout the year, offering opportunities to learn, engage, and connect with the European Union.

These include a European-themed public speaking competition, storytelling events, French language classes, activities and discussions about climate action and sustainability, and other issues that impact local communities.

County Mayor Cllr Bernard Moynihan said the centre will provide a valuable link between local communities and the European Union, offering information, resources and opportunities for people to engage with issues that affect their daily lives.

“As we hold the Presidency of the Council of the European Union this year, this launch is particularly significant. I encourage everyone to make use of this excellent new resource and take part in some of the events and activities on offer.”

Michael McGrath, European Commissioner for Democracy, Justice, the Rule of Law and Consumer Protection, said he is delighted to now see Carrigaline become home to this important European resource.

For updates on upcoming events and activities, follow Europe Direct Carrigaline on social media.