Part of N20 closed until October 16 for roadworks

Drivers are being advised that a section of the N20 will be closed from tomorrow until October 16 because of roadworks (September 29).

The closure will be happening during the day and will affect the road between New Twopothouse on the N20's R581 Junction and Lisballyhay Junction of the N20 and L-1328-0.

Cork County Council says the closure is needed to facilitate road strengthening and subsequent resurfacing works at the Ballybeg bends and to ensure the safety of both road workers and the travelling public during construction activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

A signed diversion route will be in place via Doneraile, with all diversion routes clearly signposted.

Advance notice of the closure will also be provided through digital signs as drivers come up to the affected area.

Emergency services, bus services and local traffic will be able to pass through through the roadworks site at all times.

Motorists are advised to allow additional travel time and to follow all temporary traffic management measures and diversion signage in the interests of safety, said the council .

A spokesperson for the council said: “Cork County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused and thanks road users for their patience and cooperation while these important works are carried out.”