West Cork History Festival hits the road in 2025

ORGANISERS of the West Cork History Festival, which takes place annually at Inish Beg Estate, near Baltimore, are shaking things for its ninth edition by bringing the acclaimed festival to Dublin.

But all is not lost as an evening event is also being planned in West Cork for the second weekend of August, which is traditionally when the festival is held.

Co-founders of the festival, Victoria and Simon Kingston said they have decided to try something different with the festival in 2025.

‘We feel we have successfully re-established the festival post-Covid with the help of our friends, volunteers and supporters and we had a great festival weekend in August,’ they said.

‘However, we think a slimmed down and slightly different version of the festival would be worth trying in 2025 before returning to a running a full-strength festival again in 2026.’

They are currently working on plans for an evening event in West Cork in August as well as an event in Dublin this summer.

‘We’ll keep you posted as these plans develop. We’ll also be posting films of our 2024 festival on our website regularly in the next few months.’

Their range of speakers from last year include Margaret Macmillan and Roy Foster, Caroline Campbell, Conor Gearty, Martin Doyle, Ida Milne, and Anna Reid.

Last year’s festival proved to be a sell-out success over the three days with ‘Aftermaths and Diaspora’ chosen as the themes, while the sessions were aimed at covering local, national, and international issues.

Organisers have already booked Inish Beg for the second weekend in August for next year’s festival.