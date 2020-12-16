News

Leap man guilty of €70k deception; Fears a no-deal Brexit will devastate fishing communities; John Le Carré's West Cork links; A New York Christmas like no other; Book ideas from West Cork; EIGHT-PAGE preview of the All-Ireland ladies' football final; Innishannon author Alice Taylor on Christmas 2020 

December 16th, 2020 9:30 PM

By Southern Star Team

In this week's Southern Star

In News:

• Fears a no-deal Brexit will devastate fishing communities
• Book ideas from West Cork
• A New York Christmas like no other
• Leap man guilty of €70k deception
• John Le Carré's West Cork links

In Sport:

• Don't miss our EIGHT-PAGE preview of the All-Ireland ladies' football final
• West Cork men make their mark with Munster
• Interview with incoming chairman Marc Sheehan
• Drinagh Rangers developing the next generation

In Life & Community:

• Innishannon author Alice Taylor reflects on how this year, more than ever, we all need the comfort of a warm and meaningful Christmas.

