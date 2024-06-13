WATCH: Ballinspittle school in final of Irish Aid awards

FIFTH class pupils from Balllinspittle National School have been chosen to represent Cork city and county at the 2024 final of the Our World Irish Aid Awards.

The school will join nine other national finalists from other counties in Ireland at a ceremony to be held at Dublin Castle on Thursday 13th June.

Ballinspittle National School is one of just ten schools in Ireland to be in the running for one of seven prestigious awards comprising the changemakers award, gaeilge award, performance award, food for life award, countries in focus award, teacher of the year and the coveted school of the year award.

Each of the ten schools will also have their work featured in a special printed edition of the Global Goal Getters annual which will be distributed nationwide.

The project from Ballinspittle National School comprises a video entry which was created by fifth class pupils, and provides an overview of the 17 Global Goals, insight into the work of Irish Aid and this year’s awards theme Food for Life.

It includes information, a poem and a range of artwork produced by the pupils.

Congratulating Ballinspittle National School on making it to the national final, Minister of State for International Development and Diaspora, Sean Fleming TD, said that each of the projects submitted by the ten finalists demonstrates an impressive level of insight and understanding of what are complex global issues that have a devastating impact on the most vulnerable in our world.

Now in their 19th year, the Our World Irish Aid Awards have seen tens of thousands of primary school pupils across Ireland learn about Irish Aid and its work to help improve the lives of the world’s most vulnerable citizens. This year’s theme was Food for All.

WATCH BELOW