Were you Out and About in West Cork last weekend?
Check out our photo gallery down below.
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Sean Galvin, Caoimhe and Saoirse Costine and Emma Galvin pictured at the Bon Secours Hospital staff fun day.
Photo by Gerard McCarthy photography
Fionn McCarthy and Noah Whooley who started in Junior Infants class at Castletownshend National School. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Pictured at the Dairy Beef 500 farm walk at the farm of James O'Sulivan, Moyross, Union Hall was Alan Dillon, Dairy Beef 500 program adviser Host farmer James O'Sullivan and Davis Hallissey, Teagasc Skibbereen. Picture Denis Boyle
Allie and Lana Hartnett -Boyd from Coachford Pictured at a Family Fun Day at St Finbarrs GAA Club organised by the Morrissey Family, Togher, Cork . All funds raised went to support Enable Ireland Cork Services.
Photography by Gerard McCarthy
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Pictured at O Mahony’s Bar Newcestown for the reunion of the classes who started Newcestown N.S. school in the years of 1976, 77, 78, 79, and 1980 are Niamh O Driscoll & Yvonne Kelly Pic Donie Hurley
Sheila Collins, Baltimore and Eleanor Uí Drisceoil, Cape Clear shopping in Skibbereen at the weekend. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Reverend Andrew Coleman during the Bandon Walled Festival’s historical parade holding the original Book of Common Prayer which was printed specifically in 1899 for the Clergy of Christ Church located in Kilbrogan Street, Bandon. It was printed ahead of the church’s anniversary celebrations . Christ Church was built in 1610 and was deconsecrated and closed in 1973. Photo courtesy of Dan Holland.
Last Friday members of the Clonakilty Men’s Shed pulled together to help with the pouring of the concrete base for their new workshop which they plan to erect next spring.
Dave Prendergast from Golf Ireland presenting the 2026 Munster Country Club’s pendant and cup to Clonakilty Golf Club’s team manager, Jim Scannell, at Raffeen Golf Club.
Charles Murphy (Macroom) presented West Cork Rapid Response with the proceeds of his recent fundraiser ‘Race Across Scotland’ which raised a sum of €4,381. Charles presented the cheque to Liam Slattery, Betty Hennessy and Kate Crowley, all volunteers with the WCRR.
The Blueprint Financial Planning charity golf classic, organised by Blueprint owner John O'Driscoll, took place at Skibbereen Golf Course last weekend. The annual fundraiser, which is in its 7th year, has raised over €40,000 for various charities in the previous six years, with CoAction being the beneficiary this year. Pictured after holing out on a green are Louise McGloughlin, Mary Crowley and Maura Dwyer, all Skibbereen. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Graham Clarke, Gavin Jeffery and Liam Deasy, all from Skibbereen, enjoying their game at the Blueprint Financial Planning charity golf classic. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Betty, Alan and Barry O'Sullivan from Coppeen with Sean Kelleher from ABP at the Diary Beef 500 farm walk which was held recently at the farm of James O’Sullivan, Myross, Union Hall. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Three generations of Castletownbere rowers at the Kenmare Regatta. From left: Paddy O’ Sullivan, Susan Power, Dara Power, Sophie Power, Oran Byrne and Dan O’Sullivan.
Locals Geraldine Curtin (left) and Claire O'Rourke enjoying the ‘Catwalk Extravaganza’ event which was recently held at the Clonakilty Agricultural College, Darrara, in aid of Cancer Connect and the Timoleague community. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Bantry Bowling Club made a donation of €1,000 to the Bantry Lifeboat which were the proceeds of the Dan Riordan Cup.
Muinteoir Stacey with her class on their first day back at school at Dromclough National School.
Continuing a long family tradition of holidaying in Clonakilty were (from left): Aideen Higgins, Esmie, Olwyn and Lyra Longmore from Athboy, County Meath. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Rev Kingsley Sutton and his wife Daphne at his stall at the Friday market in Kennedy Gardens, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Friends Ellen Daly (Ahiohill), Rachel O'Sullivan (Clonakilty) and Lauren Crowley (Clogagh) met up for a chat in Kennedy Gardens, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Local first class pupils Ailbhe Sheehy (left) and Isla Murphy on their way home from Gaelscoil Mhichíl Uí Choileáin, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Ted O'Sullivan (Bere Island tour guide), Colum Harrington (director, Bere Island Projects Group), Cllr Danny Crowley (chair, West Cork Municipal District), Barry Hanley (Bere Island tour guide) and Teresa Hall (director, Bere Island Projects Group) at the recent visit of the cruise ship Hebridean Sky to Bere Island, which was facilitated by Bere Island Projects Group.
Olivia Cahalane, Ann Sweeney and Kieran O’Mahony at Bishop Galvin Central School 's class reunion for pupils who started school in the years of 1976, 77, 78, 79 and 1980. The reunion was held at O’Mahony’s Bar. (Photo: Donie Hurley)
Those who started Bishop Galvin Central School in 1979 at the reunion which was held last Saturday night at O’Mahony’s Bar. (Photo: Donie Hurley)
Phil O’Mahony presenting a cheque of €4,170 to Louise O’Brien of The Mercy Hospital Foundation in Cork. Phil hosted a coffee day in her home and garden for friends and family which was generously supported.
Eoin Hurley, All-Ireland Novice 1 road bowling winner, with his dad Johnny and uncles Gerard and Fachtna Hurley in Westport, County Mayo.
Rusnacahara National School is delighted to welcome Rory Whooley and Tadhg O’Donovan to junior infants, along with Róisín Whooley, who has joined senior infants. They are pictured here with their new classmates, their teacher Ms Keohane and their SNA Ms Kate.
Lucy Copithorne presenting the prizes to the silver winners of the Ross Barnett Memorial Trophy, Millie McCarthy and Cara Lanin.
The winners of the Ross Barnett Memorial Trophy and the gold fleet winners were Aidan O’Driscoll and Hugh Fitzmaurice, with Lucy Copithorne who presented the prizes.
Transition Year students at Schull Community College took to the water as part of a day of exploration into their year ahead.
Locals Michael and Cian Coleman with Kieran Whelton during the recent Great Wild Atlantic Marathon Walks in aid of the Courtmacsherry RNLI. Aside from its great fundraising cause, the walks showcases the stunning scenic beauty of the Seven Heads Peninsula. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Three cousins Kate O’Leary (Barryroe), Pearl Desmond (Sliabh Rua) and Aisling McCarthy (Barryroe) met up at an U8 blitz in Blarney. The three girls’ grandfathers (Tony, Michael and Eamonn McCarthy) are all brothers from Barryroe.
The Ilen Rovers U14 boys who won their championship semi-final against Newcestown last Saturday morning. Back: Tadgh Ronan, Senan Whooley, Kingsley Osagie Crosby, Fionn Daly, Cillian Duggan, Liam O'Sullivan, Ben Brady, Theo Best, Conor Duggan, Elliot Sellars, Dominic Seymour, Tim Ashe and Conor O'Sullivan. Front: Darragh Murphy, Charlie Crowley, Liam O'Neill, Jimmy McDonagh, Cathal Ronan, Hugo O'Driscoll, Shane Duggan, Oran Keane, Ian Fitzgerald, Jack O'Driscoll and William O'Neill.
The Ilen Rovers junior ladies who have qualified for the county championship semi-final having won three out of three of their games. Back: Maebh Collins, Aisling Whooley, Maria Connolly, Saorla Carey, Sarah Connolly, Anna Hurley, Leah Carey, Anna Collins, Saoirse Harte Leonard, Siobhan Hickey, Tiana Crosby, Mary Bushe, Meg Walsh, Michelle Collins, Alice Bushe, Aoife O'Driscoll and Sanne Connolly. Front: Emma Hurley, Kate Carey, Keelin Murphy, Eimear Carey, Diana Rose Coakley, Ava Murphy, Lucy O'Driscoll, Daisy Griffiths, Tara Duggan, Alannah O'Driscoll, Mia Crowley and Claire Collins.
Ballinhassig AFC captain Fionn Lawlor, referee Ricky Parker and Avondale United captain Matthew McKevitt.
Ballinhassig AFC captain Fionn Lawlor, referee Ricky Parker and Avondale United captain Matthew McKevitt.
Mags, Beth, Paddy and Jo, representing the Arches estate, which was highly commended in the Tidy Towns annual flower competition.
Maureen O’Brien of Irish Whip was a joint winner in the Town Businesses category.
Kathryn Cadogan was the winner of the Private Houses category
Bernadette Barry of Whizzer Scissors wass a joint winner in the Town Businessess category.
An Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD walking with principal Fergal McCarthy, head girl Muireann O’Donovan and head boy Jack O’Leary during a visit to Kinsale Community School to turn the sod on a new €22 Million extension. (Photo: John Allen)
An Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD recording a politics podcast with students Elma Pallor and Jessica O’Keeffe during a visit to Kinsale Community School to turn the sod on the new extension. (Photo: John Allen)
Caheragh National School welcomed its junior infants to school last week; Archie Mortimer, Alice Harnedy, Alex Daly, Áva Leigh Casey, Daithí O'Connor, Ellen Harnedy, Hugh O'Sullivan, Indie O'Driscoll, James Murphy, Libby Harnedy, Oisín Barry, Pearl O'Driscoll, Poppy Casey, Saoirse O'Farrell, Sarah Harrington, Shauna Ryan and Siún O'Sullivan.
At the naming ceremony of Gairdín Bearachán the Castletownshend Community Garden were village elders Freda Salter-Townshend and Paul O'Driscoll, who unveiled the sign designed by artist Camilla Tyszkiewicz of House 2 Home, along with village gardeners last week. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
The Murphy family of Alan Murphy Hoof Care Ltd presenting a supply of new footballs to Tadhg MacCarthaigh Gaelic for Mother's & Others Club. Back: Vicky Hurley, Fiona Murray, Julie Crowley, Mags Harrington, Alan Murphy, Imelda Mulhall and Deirdre Barry. Front: Siobhan O'Regan, Sheila Lynch, Suzie Murphy, Ruby Murphy, Millie Murphy, Lisa McCarthy, Louise O'Sullivan and Mags Buckley.