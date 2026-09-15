HSE South West launches free RSV immunisation programme to protect babies this winter

HSE South West is encouraging parents to protect their babies this winter as the 2026–2027 respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) Infant Immunisation Programme begins.

Free immunisation will be offered through maternity hospitals and participating GP practices.

RSV is a common winter virus that can cause serious illness in infants, particularly during their first season.

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Immunisation is provided as a single dose of nirsevimab.

Dr Anne Sheahan, regional director of public health, HSE South West, said: ‘RSV immunisation has been a game changer for protecting babies from serious illness during the winter months. It is very safe, highly effective and gives babies protection at a time when they are particularly vulnerable to RSV.’

Babies born between September 1st 2026 and February 28th 2027 will be offered free RSV immunisation in maternity hospitals before discharge, where possible.