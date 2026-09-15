Kinsale ready to mark 425th anniversary of the battle that marked turing point in Nine Year War

KINSALE Cultural and Heritage Society is preparing to mark the 425th anniversary of the Battle of Kinsale with two special weekends of commemorative events in September.

The programme will begin on Saturday September 19th, with a 1601 Living History Display at Short Quay.

Visitors will get to experience life in early 17th-century Ireland through historical encampments, military displays, living-history demonstrations and public engagement throughout the day.

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The following weekend, on Saturday September 26th, the society will host a Battle of Kinsale seminar at St Multose Church, featuring a distinguished panel of historians examining the Spanish landing of September 1601, the siege of Kinsale and the battle itself. Confirmed speakers include Dr Hiram Morgan (UCC), Dr James O’Neill, Dr Ruth Canning and Dr Igor Perez Tostado (Universidad Pablo de Olavide, Spain).

Local historian Fergal Browne said: ‘We are really excited about the upcoming events, particularly securing some of the most eminent historians as part of our seminar at St Multose Church. It is very rare that you get four historians of this calibre in the same venue, speaking on such an important historical topic — one that had such a profound effect not just on Irish politics, but on the world stage too.’

He added: ‘We could not host two such weekends without the support of the local business community. We would also like to pay a special thanks to UCC and Cork County Council for their support.’ Chair of Bandon Kinsale Municipal District, Cllr Alan Coleman, said: ‘I am really looking forward to the upcoming weekends, not just in promoting the town’s heritage, but also in giving an important shot in the arm to local businesses, with an expected influx of people coming to the town.’

The Battle of Kinsale was a pivotal moment in Irish history and marked a major turning point in the Nine Years’ War.

Its consequences extended well beyond Ireland, influencing Irish politics, relations between Ireland and Spain, and the wider balance of power in Europe.

Tickets for the seminar are available via Eventbrite.