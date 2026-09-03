Vote to fill seat of late Joe Carroll

A SELECTION convention to fill the seat of the late Fianna Fáil Cllr Joe Carroll will be held at the Parkway Hotel in Dunmanway on Friday September 4th, writes Chris Benn.

Three candidates have put their names forward, including Clonakilty’s Padraig O’Reilly, who is looking to claim a seat after coming up short as a first-time candidate in 2024.

Alan Dromey, who chairs the Shannonvale community group, is also contesting the election. The final candidate is Leap native Tony Connolly, Cllr Carroll’s former driver.

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Aiden McCarthy, chairman of the Comhairle Dáil Ceantar for Cork South West, paid tribute to Cllr Carroll ahead of the event.

‘A strong voice for Skibbereen and West Cork, he brought local issues to the county chamber. He was not afraid to raise practical issues affecting ordinary people, ensuring that matters in West Cork received attention at county level.’

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.