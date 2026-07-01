Various ham products recalled due to possible presence of listeria

A number of brands of cooked ham products have been recalled by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) due to the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

The hams are from the Brady Family, Tesco Finest and Lidl's Deluxe range.

According to the FSAI, the symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes infection can include mild flu-like symptoms, or gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

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In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications.

Some people are more vulnerable to Listeria monocytogenes infections, including pregnant women, babies, and people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly.

Retailers are requested to remove the implicated batches from sale and display recall notices at point-of-sale.

Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batches.

The recalled products are:

Brady Family Wood Smoked Real Irish Ham 6 Slices, batch code:235417

Brady Family Hand Crumbed Real Irish Ham 6 Slices, batch code: 235880 & 235765

Deluxe Triple Oak Smoked Carved Irish Ham 5 Slices, batch code: 235461

Deluxe Honey Roast Carved Irish Ham 5 Slices, batch code: 235473

Tesco Finest Crumbed Shaved Ham 16 Slices, batch code: 235412