Union Hall to get 2.8km water pipe upgrade

NEW, modern pipes, measuring 2.8km, are to be installed in Union Hall next week.

'We're committed to providing a reliable water supply for everyone in the community and to help make that happen, we are replacing old and damaged water mains in Union Hall,' the spokesperson told The Southern Star.

The new pipes are to be laid along the L-4224 and L-82631 at Myross, which will strengthen the local network and reduce disruption to homes and businesses.

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Local Cllr Brendan McCarthy (FG) said the existing pipes were prone to bursts and leaks, leading to supply interruptions and the loss of treated drinking water.

Jack Cronin, programme manager, Uisce Éireann said that these upgrades will help stop leakage and give the community in Union Hall greater confidence in their water supply for years to come.

'Every pipe we replace is guided by one clear goal: providing a water supply people can count on. By focusing on delivering a more reliable supply, we’re helping to build a stronger, more resilient water service for the people of Union Hall, now and for generations to come,' he added.

Works will begin next week and will include installing new water service connections from the public water main on the road to customers’ property boundaries and linking them to the customers’ water supply.

The project is being delivered by Ward and Burke Construction Ltd on behalf of Uisce Éireann with completion expected by December 2026.