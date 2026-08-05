Road traffic incident reported between Gloun Cross and Shanlauragh

BREAKING: There are reports of a collision on the R585 West of Coppeen, between Gloun Cross and Shanlauragh.

A spokesperson for An Garda Siochana confirmed that Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of what they described as 'a serious road traffic collision near Gloun North, Dunmanway.

Motorists are being advised that the road is currently closed and that local diversions are in place. There is no additional information available at this time, but gardaí are urging people to approach the scene with caution.