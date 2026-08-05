Double celebration as Cork Airport marks two million passengers and 20th birthday of terminal building

TWENTY years young and two million strong – that was the theme for the celebration at Cork Airport yesterday as staff from across the airport campus gathered to mark a double milestone – the two millionth passenger of 2026 and the twentieth birthday of the terminal’s opening in 2006.

Shortly after 07.30 on August 1st in 2006, the first passengers to use Cork Airport’s new terminal building arrived on a Ryanair flight from London Stansted. Twenty years later, over 47 million passengers have used the modern 21st century facility and throughout that time, the building has retained its contemporary, clean and bright ambience, as it was on the day it opened.

Over the busy August Bank Holiday weekend, as the airport welcomed 72,000 arriving and departing passengers, the airport surpassed the two millionth passenger mark of 2026 – a mere four days of a difference since the same milestone was marked last year.

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This year, Cork Airport started work on its most ambitious capital development programme since the construction of the terminal building twenty years ago.

Later this year, passengers can look forward to a major enhancement of the airport facilities, with the opening of the new mezzanine floor and passenger security screening area.

Over the coming years, other exciting developments such as the development of additional boarding gates and the construction of a new pier will further enhance the airport facilities as the international gateway is positioned for growth to five million passengers and beyond.

Marking the momentous double celebration, Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director at Cork Airport said: 'It’s twenty years since we opened our “new” terminal and all of our staff are very proud of that terminal. It retains its modern feel and is still as easy, clean and well-maintained as the day it was opened. Ultimately, buildings are buildings and they don’t function without excellent staff providing friendly, efficient services every day. I’m really proud to say that the experience at Cork Airport is even better, now than it was twenty years ago and will get better again as we open our new mezzanine floor and other enhancements in the months ahead. Happy birthday, Cork Airport terminal!'