Uisce Éireann renews appeal to conserve water as night-time restrictions continue

Uisce Éireann continues to appeal to customers to conserve water as increased use means supplies are being used faster than water can be treated and stored in local reservoirs.

As a result of high demand, an Uisce Éireann spokesperson said a nationwide water conservation order will remain in place until Wednesday, August 26th.

The water utility has taken proactive measures to safeguard water supplies by maximising treated water production, repairing leaks and bursts and optimising network operations to maintain supply for customers amid continued warm and dry weather conditions.

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Uisce Éireann is continuing targeted tankering operations in Schull, Ballykenly and Johnstown, Leap, Cahernacrin Bantry, Ardgehane, Reenascreena, Derryginagh Bantry, Youghal, Goleen, Robert’s Cove and Nohoval to supplement local water supplies and maintain continuity of service for customers while treated water supplies remain under pressure.

According to the spokesperson, the continuation of night-time restrictions in parts of Cork is essential to allow treated water reservoirs to recover and ensure daytime supply for homes, businesses and essential services.

Night-time restrictions remain in place at Foxhall in Clonakilty from 11pm until 6am; the Enniskeane Reservoir, the Johnstown Reservoir on the Ballykenly and Johnstown scheme, Dunmahon Water Treatment Plant and the Ballydonegan scheme during operational repair works.

Uisce Éireann is continuously monitoring water levels in Cork and adjusting operations daily based on demand, usage, and weather conditions.

Niall O’Riordan, Operations Manager with Uisce Éireann, said: 'We want to thank customers across Cork for the efforts they have already made to conserve water. While this is helping, demand remains high and treated water supplies continue to be under pressure. We are asking everyone to keep doing what they can to reduce water use this weekend so that we can protect supplies and maintain essential water services.'

Uisce Éireann is continuing to ask customers to take practical steps to conserve water at home, including taking shorter showers, fixing leaks and leaking toilets, and avoiding the use of hosepipes or sprinklers in the garden. A garden hose or sprinkler can use more than the average family uses in a full day. As the Water Conservation Order is being extended nationwide, it applies to all public water supplies across the country for the specified period. Uisce Éireann’s customer care team remains available for all customer queries.

We would also ask the public to report any leaks they see on the public network which may be visible in the dry conditions by contacting Uisce Éireann at 1800 278 278 or on Uisce Éireann (formerly Irish Water) | Water Utility | Uisce Éireann

Customers can also use Uisce Éireann’s online water calculator to better understand their household water use and identify simple ways to save water every day Water Calculator | Conservation | Uisce Éireann (formerly Irish Water)

Further updates and water conservation advice are available at water.ie/conservation.