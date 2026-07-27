Upgrade to allow for 320 new Dunmanway homes

Town poised for expansion with major wastewater investment

A MAJOR upgrade to Dunmanway’s wastewater treatment plant could unlock capacity for up to 320 new homes in the town.

The works, which could start later this year, were confirmed at a meeting between Uisce Éireann (UÉ), Dunmanway Chamber of Commerce, Minister Christopher O’Sullivan (FF) and Senator Noel O’Donovan (FG).

UÉ says the project will include a new sequence batch reactor at its treatment plant, which will significantly boost local capacity with a fast-tracked approach under government planning exemptions.

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Paul Di Rollo, speaking on behalf of Dunmanway Chamber of Commerce, said: ‘It offers a potential route for much-needed housing and other development to progress alongside the delivery of the works.’

The boost follows an amendment to the Cork County Development Plan that allows the works to proceed in Dunmanway. An environmental assessment is due in coming weeks to evaluate the facility’s proximity to the River Bandon, a Special Area of Conservation (SAC).

Donal Cahalane, of building contractors Cahalane Brothers Ltd, said the company would ask the council to engage positively with this proposal and once its viability is confirmed to allow planning applications to progress.

‘This is not just limited to housing delivery,’ he said. ‘It also allows industrial, commercial and educational projects to advance, giving Dunmanway a future after decades of restrictions.’

Dunmanway has long been hampered by limits at the current plant. UÉ had previously suggested only 15 new homes could be built as a result of an upgrade.

Minister O’Sullivan hailed the project as a breakthrough for the town. ‘This is an absolute gamechanger,’ he said, thanking all parties for lobbying tirelessly to progress the project.

Sen O’Donovan described the announcement as a positive turning point. ‘I feel for people in the town,’ he said. ‘Young people are having to leave because they cannot build a home, families are being disjointed and businesses can’t develop. But we have a strong glimmer of hope here.’

Cllr Isobel Towse (SD) said: ‘It’s infuriating to say the least that the goal posts continue to change with Uisce Éireann regarding their communication and plans, but let’s hope this project progresses quickly and Dunmanway can grow again.’

UÉ is reportedly working with treatment plant operator EPS to develop a design that could proceed without planning permission, potentially delivered by EPS. The company is expected to confirm by September whether the proposal is technically viable.

Cllr Deirdre Kelly (FF) welcomed the development. She stressed that amending the County Development Plan wording to reflect this progression was crucial to avoid bottlenecks for future applications. ‘It’s a major step forward for local housing and future development in Dunmanway,’ she said.

Cllr Daniel Sexton (Ind Ire) said it was a major step forward, praising the council’s work to ensure the right wording in the development plan variation to accommodate it.