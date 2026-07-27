Atlantic Challenge Ireland sail to glory in Denmark

ATLANTIC Challenge Ireland has claimed the overall title at the 18th Atlantic Challenge International Contest of Seamanship, following an exceptional week of competition in Roskilde, Denmark.

Competing against crews from the United States, Great Britain, Denmark, France, the Basque Country and the International Crew, the Bantry-based team delivered an outstanding performance to become international champions for the first time in 12 years.

Representing both Bantry and Ireland, the crew secured victory in a number of events including Ropework, Captain’s Gig, Sailing, Jackstay Transfer and Slalom, establishing an early lead that they maintained throughout the week despite strong competition, particularly from the United States and Great Britain.

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Founded in 1984, Atlantic Challenge is an international youth organisation dedicated to preserving traditional seamanship while promoting leadership, teamwork, cultural exchange and lifelong friendships. Every two years, crews compete aboard replicas of the historic Bantry Bay Gig, inspired by the 38-foot French naval officer's gig that came ashore in Bantry Bay during the failed French Expedition of 1796.

Atlantic Challenge Ireland traces its roots back to 1988, when Dr Matt Murphy established the organisation alongside members of Bantry Rowing Club and Bantry Bay Sailing Club. That year, the group borrowed a longboat to compete in the Atlantic Challenge in France, marking Ireland's first appearance at the international contest. Inspired by that pioneering venture, they commissioned the construction of their own Bantry Bay Gig, Unité, built by renowned boatbuilder Billy Andy O'Driscoll in Baltimore. Unité first represented Ireland at the 1990 Atlantic Challenge in Roskilde, beginning a proud tradition that has continued for more than three decades. Today, Unité remains at the heart of Atlantic Challenge Ireland.

The crew’s success in Denmark followed months of dedicated preparation, supported by an extraordinary network of volunteers, sponsors, families and the wider community. With Unité available for just one week before she was shipped to Denmark, the crew adapted by placing greater emphasis on ropework, navigation and seamanship skills. This training proved invaluable during the competition. Under the careful supervision of team leader and head coach Aileen Daly, Unité's crew were well prepared, leaving for Denmark not only in their nautical disciplines but also as ambassadors for Ireland on the international stage.

Support from the wider maritime community also played a crucial role. Meitheal Mara and the crew of Fionnbarra, in Cork City, generously welcomed the team aboard for valuable training sessions.

The loan of the Bantry Bay Gig Sionn Mhara from Banagher in Offaly enabled the crew to continue rowing, sailing and boat-handling training right up to their departure. Building on a second-place overall finish and victory in the Dr. Matt Murphy Memorial Trophy at the 2024 contest in Belfast, Maine, the crew travelled to Denmark determined to go one better and achieved exactly that.

The newly-crowned champions received a memorable homecoming on Friday when they returned to Bantry.

Escorted into town, the crew was greeted by a large crowd gathered in Bantry Square to celebrate their achievement.

On behalf of the crew, Helm Aoife Brown thanked all involved in helping to make this year's journey to Roskilde a great success. She acknowledged the ongoing local support for Atlantic Challenge.

Atlantic Challenge Ireland chairperson Diarmaid Murphy recognised not only the team's outstanding international success but also the dedication, commitment and teamwork that made it possible.

In 2028, Bantry will once again host the Atlantic Challenge International Contest of Seamanship, welcoming the event home for the first time since 2012. Around 14 Bantry Bay gigs, together with hundreds of competitors, officials, volunteers, families and visitors from across the world, are expected to travel to West Cork, providing a major boost for tourism and the local economy while once again placing Bantry at the centre of the international maritime community.