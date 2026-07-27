Yarns of the Bible revisited

A CRAFTY idea will have people in stitches if they visit St Fachtna’s Cathedral, Rosscarbery between now and the end of August.

The historic building is hosting a knitted bible exhibition which features, as the name suggests, various scenes from both the Old and New Testaments brought to life through the creative talents of a group of crafters.

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The Garden of Eden, Noah and the Ark, Joseph and his coat of many colours, Samson and Delilah, Moses in the basket, The Nativity, The Wedding at Cana, The Last Supper and Casting the First Stone are just some of the 28 bible stories told in this unique way.

It’s the brainchild of Revd Abigail Sines, previously based in Blarney, and now based in Trim, Co Meath.

‘I ran a craft group for over two years when I was in Blarney, called Mindful Makers,’ said Abigail. ‘I had seen something similar in the UK and the North of Ireland and was really intrigued by it. We talked about it among ourselves and it just grew legs! It all happened very organically. People got the bug, and starting researching their ideas, and started to engage with the well-known bible stories in a new way.’

A core group of six created the exhibition, starting work in March 2024, and it made its debut in Blarney in Holy Week 2025 attracting huge crowds and getting a fantastic response.

‘People found it fascinating, it made them think about little details they had never noticed before. Since then it has been show in Christ Church Cathedral in Dublin and Limerick,’ said Rev Sines.

West Cork’s Rev Cliff Jeffers reached out to Rev Sines, having heard about the exhibition and it’s now in St Fachtna’s Cathedral until August 31st.

‘Every summer we try to host something a little different and we’re delighted to have this attraction in the cathedral for the month,’ he said. ‘It’s not assumed that everyone will know all the stories, so the idea is that people will come along, pick up the accompanying guide and take some time to reflect on them,’ he said.

Rev Abigail agreed: ‘This is a different way of presenting bible stories. So far people have found it really fascinating. They’ve come along and returned the next day to bring a friend or family member. It’s a lovely thing for generations of the same family to do.’