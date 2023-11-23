TY students hear inspiring stories from entrepreneurs

OVER 300 enthusiastic TY students from schools throughout West Cork came together for a day of learning and inspiration this week in Rosscarbery. Hosted by Cork County Council’s Local Enterprise Office at the Celtic Ross Hotel, the Igniting Entrepreneurship event marked a grand milestone in a two-decade tradition that has transitioned from physical to virtual realms over the past number of years, showcasing the ever-evolving spirit of innovation and adaptation.

Throughout the programme, students are tasked with creating and managing their own small business ventures, with a focus on demonstrating the viability of their products or services through actual sales.

Students were treated to an engaging line-up of guest speakers who took to the stage to tell their own personal stories to fuel their dreams and passions.

Colin Murphy of the West Cork Beard Company, along with Judie Russell from The Vidacademy, Tim Casey of Cork Grassland Services, and business and mindset coach Aisling Vaughan of Ayrie, took centre stage.

Each speaker shared their invaluable insights on resilience, perseverance, and the uncharted journey that leads to a life defined by fearlessness, creativity, and authenticity.

The ten participating West Cork schools will compete in the regional finals next February, where one exceptional team will earn the honour of representing West Cork in Mullingar next May.

County mayor Cllr Frank O’Flynn said the programme has been shaping young minds since 2004, with schools in West Cork consistently earning national acclaim for their innovative projects.

‘This programme is a holistic experience, immersing students in the realities and challenges faced by entrepreneurs at every stage of business development. From market research and production to sales and marketing, they experience it all,’ he added.

Also addressing the students, Lisa Finn of the Cork North and West Local Enterprise Office told the students that they were at the beginning of their ‘entrepreneurial odyssey’.

‘You are the future business and thought leaders. This programme is your gateway to self-discovery, a path less trodden by traditional school subjects.

‘With the unwavering support of your dedicated teachers, who’ve brought you here to broaden your horizons, you will find your own unique strength and resilience.

‘The speakers today are living proof that life’s journey is not linear; it’s filled with twists and turns that you, too, possess the courage to navigate,’ she added