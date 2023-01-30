Trusted legal advice for 80 years

COLLINS, Brooks & Associates, Solicitors, is a vibrant, medium-sized firm situated in Clonakilty offering an array of legal services to the people of West Cork and beyond. We pride ourselves on our ability to provide practical and innovative advice to our clients near and far.

With a team of nine solicitors and 24 staff in total we offer expert services in all areas of law both to our private and commercial clients.

Collins, Brooks & Associates or more commonly known as ‘Collins Brooks’ was established by Liam M Collins, nephew of General Michael Collins, in 1943. The office will be celebrating its 80th anniversary in June of this year.

It quickly established itself as one of West Cork’s best known and respected law firms. Thomas J Brooks, known locally as Jim Brooks, joined the firm in the early 1970s and the firm’s reputation grew from strength to strength.

The firm continued to evolve over time and is now spearheaded by three partners, namely, Roni Collins, Lorna Brooks and Conrad Murphy.

At Collins Brooks we have an ability to adapt and embrace change utilising the latest in technology to provide efficient and timely service to clients in Ireland and internationally.

We also retain the practical and personal approach which has seen us help thousands of people throughout years of practice in dealing with some of the most difficult and important moments of their lives.

With nine experienced solicitors from diverse backgrounds we have solicitors who have the expertise in whatever area of law arises.

We have dedicated people in different departments to ensure each client receives the best representation whatever the issue. Our property department provides a comprehensive service in conveyancing and mortgaging of residential, commercial and agricultural properties.

Our estate and probate department provide services in relation to estate planning, drafting of wills and the administration of estates which can be an onerous time for a family when a loved one passes away.

We regularly advise clients on leases for commercial premises in addition to the intricate intricacies of licensing laws.

Our litigation department can frequently be found in the High Court, Circuit Court or District Court throughout the country fighting and defending the rights of their clients.

Our litigation services include personal injury claims arising from car, workplace and public liability accidents, negligent construction cases, breach of contract, debt collection and criminal defence work.

We have an employment law department which advises employer and employee clients and is regularly involved in unfair dismissal, constructive dismissal and other employment legislation disputes at the Workplace Relations Commission and Labour Court.

At Collins Brooks our litigation team has extensive experience in working for both the Plaintiff and Defence side of claims therefore we have an insightful knowledge in how to deal with all claims in a tactical and efficient fashion.

Our location in the beautiful town of Clonakilty allows us to enjoy the quality of life which West Cork has to offer and we are proud to have a strong association with our locality.

Location is no longer a barrier to success or access in today’s technological world and we act for clients countrywide and

indeed worldwide.

You might meet our Solicitors in Clonakilty, Cork, Dublin or Limerick on any given day.

We are proud to sponsor the Best West Cork Festival Award and want to congratulate the finalists in each category.

The festivals of West Cork create a vibrant atmosphere throughout the year which bring colour and joy to our villages and towns.

You only need to walk outside our own door during one of the many festivals in Clonakilty throughout the year to hear the sound of music, chat and children laughing which brightens up your day and makes you proud to live and work in West Cork which can truly be defined as unique.