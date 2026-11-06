Tributes paid to Dunmanway rapper Gary Thompson after unexpected death

Dunmanway rapper Gary Thompson, better known as Trigger, has been remembered as a talented musician, loving father and family man.

The dad-of-one died unexpectedly at the age of 36 on October 25.

Trigger, of Kilnadur, Dunmanway, was a well-established figure in the Irish hip-hop scene.

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His work included collaborations with US-based group Onyx and Outlawz, founded by Tupac Shakur.

His mum Betty told The Southern Star that listening to Tupac had inspired Trigger to start rapping and that he had just returned from a trip to the US on the day he died.

Gary lived in Blackpool and worked as an An Post delivery driver in Cork city’s northside.

His life was celebrated at a requiem mass at St Enda’s Church in Johnstown, where a sports jersey, a colouring book with pens and a microphone were brought to represent his interests. His cousin John McConnell said: “Gary was a man who liked to lift people up. He always tried to see the best in people and make the best of any situation.”

A close family friend Paul said every single person had the same thing to say: he was the nicest and kindest person and would do anything to help you.

“Trigger had many passions in his life: his music and travelling to new places as often as he could. But his biggest passion was being a dad.”

Paul said his kids couldn’t ask for a better uncle who was there for them daily and made them smile and laugh. Gary’s brother Anthony, who works as a delivery driver in West Cork, gave a reading at the funeral mass.

Cork musician Myles Gaffney, who had one of his songs sampled in Trigger’s music, said: “I recently spoke to Gary about the difficulties being an independent artist and the financial strain on self-production and promotion and the outcome of the conversation was, we were both in it for the music and the love of performing.”

In West Cork, tributes were paid far and wide for the former student of St Edna’s National School in Klinadur, including from Michael Collins TD, and Cllrs Deirdre Kelly and Alan Dromey.

Cllr Dromey, who went to school with Trigger, said: “Sincere condolences to the family and friends of Gary on his passing. Thinking of all who knew and loved him at this difficult time. May he rest in peace.”