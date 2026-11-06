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BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

November 6th, 2026 8:35 AM

By Southern Star Team

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms Image
Clonakilty Macra Ruby Anniversary Presentations. Pictured at the Clonakilty Macra 40th Anniversary dinner at Dunmore House Hotel. Presentations were made to members of Clonakilty Macra officers from forty years ago (l to r): T. J. Maher (Guest speaker), Sheila Lane (Present Sec.) Colm O’Sullivan (Chairman), Desmond Hill (former Chairman), Carmel Murphy (P.R.O.). Denis O’ Hea (former Secretary), Paddy Daly (former Treasurer), Sean Whelton (Treasurer), and Donal McCarthy (President).

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Clonakilty Macra Ruby Anniversary Presentations. Pictured at the Clonakilty Macra 40th Anniversary dinner at Dunmore House  Hotel. Presentations were made to members of Clonakilty Macra officers from forty years ago (l to r): T. J. Maher (Guest speaker), Sheila Lane (Present Sec.) Colm O’Sullivan (Chairman), Desmond Hill (former Chairman), Carmel Murphy (P.R.O.). Denis O’ Hea (former Secretary), Paddy Daly (former Treasurer), Sean Whelton (Treasurer), and Donal McCarthy (President).

 

READERS: If you want to share your memories, simply send old photos, film or video to: [email protected] or simply call in to our offices where we will scan hard copies of photographs for publication. If you’d like to view past copies of The Southern Star and/or The Skibbereen Eagle, go to
www.irishnewsarchive.com

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