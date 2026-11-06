BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

Clonakilty Macra Ruby Anniversary Presentations. Pictured at the Clonakilty Macra 40th Anniversary dinner at Dunmore House Hotel. Presentations were made to members of Clonakilty Macra officers from forty years ago (l to r): T. J. Maher (Guest speaker), Sheila Lane (Present Sec.) Colm O’Sullivan (Chairman), Desmond Hill (former Chairman), Carmel Murphy (P.R.O.). Denis O’ Hea (former Secretary), Paddy Daly (former Treasurer), Sean Whelton (Treasurer), and Donal McCarthy (President).

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