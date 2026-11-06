ON THE MOVE: Exercise is good for your head too

When we think about exercise, we often focus on the physical benefits. Losing weight, building muscle, improving fitness or getting stronger. But one of the biggest benefits of being active is something we can’t always see — how it makes us feel mentally.

Life can be busy and stressful. Between work, family commitments and everything else going on, it’s easy to forget about looking after ourselves.

Exercise can be one of the simplest ways to give your mind a break.

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Whether it’s going for a walk, lifting weights, cycling, swimming or attending a fitness class, regular physical activity can help reduce stress, improve your mood, support better sleep and give you more energy throughout the day.

And the good news? You don’t need to spend hours exercising to feel the benefits.

Even a short walk outside can help clear your head and leave you feeling refreshed. Sometimes the hardest part is simply getting started, but many people find they feel better afterwards.

There’s also a huge social benefit to exercise. Meeting a friend for a walk, joining a local fitness class or being part of a sports club can help us feel connected to others and build a sense of community.

Here are five simple ways to use movement to support your mental wellbeing:

Get outside – Aim for a 15–20 minute walk in the fresh air.

Move with others – Arrange a walk, gym session or activity with a friend.

Take movement breaks – Step away from your desk and move for five minutes.

Find something you enjoy – Choose activities that make you feel good rather than ones you dread.

Make it a habit – Schedule regular movement into your week, even when life gets busy.

Remember, exercise doesn’t have to be about chasing personal bests or changing how you look.

Sometimes it’s simply about taking time for yourself, clearing your head and feeling better.

Move your body, look after your mind, and remember that every little bit counts.

Jonathan Davis is a personal trainer and owner of BodyActive Fitness in Skibbereen. With over a decade of experience in the industry, he is passionate about helping people of all ages and abilities become stronger, healthier and more confident. His approach focuses on making fitness simple, enjoyable and sustainable for everyday life.