Adrigole denied at the death in county junior B football quarter-final

Adrigole 1-11

Crosshaven 1-12

ADRIGOLE’S hopes of a run in the McCarthy Insurance Group junior B football championship were dashed by a late Crosshaven winner.

Joey Middleton kicked an injury-time winning point for Crosshaven in this quarter-final at Clonakilty on Sunday.

Despite playing into strong wind in the first half, it was Crosshaven who got off to the brightest start. A goal in the third minute from Seanan Buckley was followed quickly by a point from Darragh Cogan to give the Carrigdhoun men an early four-point lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adrigole, fresh from winning the Beara junior B title, started to settle into the game. Points from Tommy O’Sullivan (two) and Cormac Carey left it a one-point game.

A score from Padraig Murphy extended the Crosshaven lead, but Adrigole then got a grip on the game. A two-pointer from Mikey O’Sullivan followed by a free from Cormac Carey in the 17th minute gave Adrigole the lead for the first time.

Next, a goal from Mikey Crowley in the 20th minute pushed the lead out to four points. Crosshaven responded with a Fionn Mansfield point, but Adrigole replied with a point from Tommy O’Sullivan. O’Sullivan added a two-pointer in the 25th minute and his brother Mikey O’Sullivan scored a point in the 28th minute.

A point from Crosshaven’s Seanan Buckley closed out the first-half proceedings to leave Adrigole leading 1-10 to 1-4.

With the wind at their backs for the second half, Crosshaven started to make the most of it. After two wides in the opening six minutes, Crosshaven scored a two-pointer from Padraig Murphy in the 37th minute.

Scores from Redvers McGrath and Fionn Mansfield (two-pointer) reduced the score to the bare minimum, 1-10 to 1-9.

In the 42nd minute, Cormac Carey pointed from play and this would prove to be Adrigole’s only score in the second half. Adrigole did have their chances in the second half – a well-struck penalty from Cormac Carey in the 45th minute brought out a great save from Crosshaven goalkeeper Ray Foley.

Crosshaven levelled the game with a two-pointer from Redvers McGrath in the 50th minute. Adrigole had a chance for a goal in the 58th minute when Cormac Carey hit the post, but an injury-time point from Joey Middleton proved to be the winning score for the Carrigdhoun men.

Crosshaven will play the winners of Clonakilty and Glenbower Rovers in the county semi-final.