Tributes paid following death of Cork show jumper Shane Dalton

Tributes have been paid following the death of West Cork show jumper Shane Dalton at the age of 29.

BY DAVID FORSYTHE

Mr Dalton, from Woodfield, Clonakilty, died on June 19th. He is survived by his parents Norma and Richard, sisters Caren and Sinéad, brother Niall, extended family and a large circle of friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

A well-known figure in Irish show jumping, Shane enjoyed success at national and international level during his career.

One of his earliest international achievements came in 2016 when he represented Ireland at the World Breeding Championships for Young Horses in Lanaken, Belgium, aboard Castlelawn Captain Junior.

Among his most notable successes were victories and placings at Balmoral, the Dublin Horse Show and the Irish Breeders Classic. In 2025, he won the five-year-old Flexible Young Horse Championship at the Dublin Horse Show aboard Unicum H.

Showjumping Ireland described him as a longstanding and valued member of the organisation whose loss would be deeply felt throughout the sport.

Horse Sport Ireland paid tribute to Mr Dalton as “an endlessly kind, humble and talented young man” while the Irish Horse Board described him as one of the brightest talents of his generation.

Outside of show jumping, Mr Dalton had a keen interest in motorsport and rallying.

Condolences have been offered by organisations and individuals across the country, including TD Michael Collins, the Carbery Hunt Club, Ballinascarthy Macra and Carbery Macra na Feirme.

In a death notice, his family said he would be sadly missed by his relatives, extended family and many friends in the equestrian world.