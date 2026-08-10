Tricia O’Rourke memorial walk aims to raise funds for cancer charity close to family’s heart

THE third annual Tricia O’Rourke memorial walk will take place next weekend to raise funds for a cancer charity.

Participants will gather at the Eccles Hotel in Glengarriff at 9.30am on Saturday August 15th before they climb Hungry Hill.

The annual walk is organised by Trish’s widower Gerard O’Rourke and honours the memory of Trish, of Donoughmore, who worked in the intellectual disability area for 42 years.

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‘Over that period, she cared for countless people bringing dignity and happiness to their lives,’ said Gerard. ‘Cancer brought an end to her life in August 2023 just two years after her retirement.’

Her legacy lives on through the annual memorial walk organised by her husband in association with Bishopstown Walking Club with which she was an active member.

‘One of the last hikes Trish did was in Hungry Hill, enduring and courageously succeeding in climbing a challenging mountain unaware of her serious prognosis,’ revealed Gerard.

The walk aims to raise awareness and much-needed funds for Cork ARC Cancer Support House. Its services include information, practical help, professional counselling, movement/exercise classes and complementary therapies. Their aim is to reduce the distressing impact that cancer can have. Crucial to this is to provide support to those with a cancer diagnosis and their loved ones, empowering them with compassion and understanding.

‘The inaugural memorial walk in 2024 raised a sum of €6,812 and this was surpassed in 2025 when €7,690 was reached,’ said Gerard. ‘With your help it would be wonderful to equal or even increase the sum this year.

‘People have been very generous which is so humbling and much appreciated. Be assured every donation will help patients and families burdened with cancer. My heartful thanks to you all.’

People are encouraged to join the walk on one of the routes (Hungry Hill suitable for experienced walkers or Bere Island suitable for casual walkers). Alternatively you can donate via iDonate or on the day using the donation buckets provided.

To support visit idonate.ie/fundraiser/gerardorourke11