Cork Airport to serve up Flights & Bites as part of Cork on a Fork Fest

CORK Airport is to participate in this year's Cork on a Fork Fest, organised by Cork City Council in partnership with local hospitality businesses, chefs, food producers and tourism stakeholders.

The festival returns from August 12th to 16th to celebrate Cork’s world-renowned food culture, and the event at Cork Airport will take place between noon and 6pm on Friday.

The plan is to transform the airport plaza into a vibrant outdoor food market and serve up Flights and Bites as part of the Cork on a Fork Fest. It will feature local artisan food vendors and sweet treats, accompanied by live music by local singer-songwriter Cathal Fitz.

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The event is one of 15 initiatives backed by the Cork Airport Community Fund, which supports worthy local organisations, as well as clubs and festivals that promote the arts, culture, education, tourism and sports.

In showcasing the wide variety of quality food products from the region, visitors departing from Cork Airport can bring a taste of Cork home with them, such as the iconic​ Clonakilty black pudding, Tom Durcan’s spiced beef, Barry’s Tea, Ballymaloe relish, Durrus cheeses, Good’s smoked salmon and Folláin jams, along with many locally produced gins, whiskeys and liqueurs.

Niall MacCarthy, managing director of Cork Airport said: 'We never take for granted the importance of quality food to the visitor experience and with over 60% of Irish artisan producers located in the wider Cork region, we are proud of that heritage.'

The wider Cork on a Fork Fest programme includes a diverse range of food-themed events across the city, including exclusive dining experiences, food trails, tastings, live cookery demonstrations, workshops, talks and family friendly activities.

Some highlights of this year’s festival include proper sausage making; a French and Cork cheese tasting experience; a whiskey and chocolate pairing; as well as The English Market makers demos and tastings on Sunday.

Thousands of locals and visitors are expected to attend events over the five days, providing a significant boost to the local economy and bolstering Cork’s reputation as a unique food destination.