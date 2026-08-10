€30k target for Bantry fund

AN initial target of €30,000 has been set by Rainbow Childcare in Bantry as part of their GoFundMe campaign.

The not-for-profit service is building a new childcare facility at Milleencoola, which is located just 1km from the town centre. The plan is to have the new €1.5 million premises open and operational within 12 months with the support of MacKee Construction and DMCA Consultants. The intention is to increase their childcare capacity from 20 children to 66 and much of the cost will be underpinned by a €750,000 grant from the Department of Children, Equality and Disability.

Prudent management of resources, over the 25-year history of Rainbow Childcare, has left them with €300,000 in their coffers, as well as €12,000 from Bantry Community Fund, but the €450,000 balance that is required to complete construction, and fit out the building, will have to be raised locally.

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Mary Andrews, the manager of the existing facility at Millbrook in Seskin, described the start of construction as ‘a major milestone in delivering a long-awaited, purpose-built childcare centre that will transform early years education and childcare for families across Bantry and the wider community.’

Limited space at its current base in Seskin limits the staff to caring for just 20 children at a time.

Mary said their new purpose-built premises will have five modern playrooms, catering for babies from six-months to toddlers and preschool children. The plans also provide for an 800sqm natural outdoor play and learning space, safe parent drop-off facilities and dedicated parking.

‘It will be a modern, accessible building designed to serve Bantry for generations to come,’ said Mary.