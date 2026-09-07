Casey’s Bar and Restaurant wins planning appeal for rear yard commercial expansion

CASEY’S Bar and Restaurant can finally adapt the rear yard to better suit commercial needs after a planning appeal was decided in their favour, writes Chris Benn.

An Coimisiún Pleanála (ACP) overturned Cork County Council’s decision to refuse permission for the scheme.

The ruling allows for the retention of both the single storey storage building and partial removal of the boundary wall, while granting permission for the construction of a new boundary wall within the rear yard of 55 Patrick Street and steps to allow pedestrian access to the bar.

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The council originally refused the proposal due to the impact on the architectural heritage of the area.

They also stated that a change of use from residential to commercial would create noise and general disturbance for neighbouring properties and provide insufficient space for future occupiers of 55 Patrick Street.

ACP disagreed with these concerns, stating that the development would not significantly impact the residential properties in the area and would not result in a detrimental impact on built heritage as the street frontage will remain unchanged.

Permission was granted as long as certain conditions are met.

Music and speakers are not allowed in the storage area, and staff must not use the building after 10pm.

Full details must be submitted on the contents of the storage area along with other associated site works.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.