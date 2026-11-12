Clonakilty junior footballers lose no caste in county championship defeat

Glenbower Rovers 2-13

Clonakilty 0-17

NOEL HORGAN REPORTS

ON level terms at the interval, Clonakilty conceded a goal early in the second-half of the county Junior B Football Championship quarter-final clash with Glenbower Rovers at Nemo Rangers' grounds in Trabeg last Saturday.

The manner in which they responded to that setback was most encouraging, as they bagged four points in quick succession to nudge ahead by the minimum, 0-12 to 2-5, inside 38 minutes.

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Following an exchange of scores, Clon were still a point to the good at the three-quarter stage but, in a game of fluctuating fortunes, the Killeagh side made what proved to be a decisive push, going five up with under three minutes of regulation time remaining.

Although ace markman Brian White rekindled Clon’s hopes with a two-pointer from a free, they were unable to erase the deficit in a gripping conclusion to a contest that, in terms of commitment and the general quality of the football, was a credit to both sides.

Clon lost no caste in defeat, displaying admirable resilience as well after falling 1-4 to 0-4 behind midway through the first half.

Selector Timmy Anglin, while obviously disappointed with the outcome, agreed that the Clon players couldn’t be faulted for lack of effort.

‘The lads gave it everything in what was a good, open game of football,' he said.

‘We couldn’t have asked any more of them, but the two goals came at the right time for Glenbower. We didn’t get any, and that was the difference.’

Clon were leading by 0-3 to 0-2 before Glenbower’s first goal arrived courtesy of corner-forward Richard Long in the ninth minute.

The Imokilly side were quick to build on that boost, stretching the gap to three points, but Clon enjoyed the better of the exchanges in the second quarter, when wing-back Aaron Cullinane and midfielders Cian Ryan and Eanna Deasy were especially industrious as the Carbery side gained an edge territorially.

Up front, the speedy Niall Barrett was causing major problems for the Glenbower rearguard, and in placing James Campbell for a point and slotting over another himself, he was instrumental in ensuring Clon gained parity, 0-8 to 1-5, before half-time.

Considering they had finished the first half with momentum, it was a bitter blow to Clon when ‘keeper James O’Brien brought off an excellent save only to be beaten at the second attempt by Glenbower midfielder Robbie Treacy within two minutes of the resumption.

They remained unruffled, however, quickly pulling a point back through Brian White from play before Eanna Deasy gathered the resultant kick-out to begin a slick raid that yielded another from James Campbell.

Fed by centre-back Ciaran Crowley, Fergal Murphy landed Clon’s fourth point on the trot before Glenbower’s Richard Long broke the sequence to make it 2-6 to 0-12 in the 42nd minute.

While Long, who had 1-3 to his name at that stage, was surprisingly called ashore seconds later, it’s fair to say Glenbower got a good return from the bench in the second half.

Long’s replacement, Eoin Brenner, chipped in with a point, as did Matt Murphy following his introduction at half-time, while Cian Breen, also called up at the interval, became the third player tasked with reducing the threat from Niall Barrett, and he did the job well.

All of which helped the signpost Glenbower’s path to a hard-earned victory.

OUR STAR: Niall Barrett sparkled at corner-forward for Clonakilty in the first half. That Glenbower managed to limit his input after the interval had a vital bearing on the outcome.

Scorers

Glenbower Rovers: R Long 1-3, P Mackey 0-3 (1f), R Treacy 1-0, B Walsh, E Brenner, S Long, C Fitzgibbon, M Murphy, E Lane, D Motherway 0-1 each.

Clonakilty: B White 0-11 (2 2ptf, 5f), J Campbell 0-2, J Byerley, N Barrett, F Murphy, J Costello 0-1 each.

Glenbower Rovers: F Brennan; C Fitzgibbon, C Leahy, G Walsh; J Fogarty, B Delaney, E Lane; R Treacy, D Motherway; B Walsh, S Long, S Walsh; P Mackey, S Harnedy, R Long.

Subs: M Murphy for B Walsh (ht), C Breen for G Walsh (ht), E Brenner for R Long (44).

Clonakilty: J O’Brien; D Breen, C O’Donovan, S Deasy; D Harte, C Crowley, A Cullinane; C Ryan, E Deasy; B White, J Campbell, D O’Sullivan; N Barrett, J Byerley, F Murphy.

Subs: E Minhane for Breen (46), M Lyons for Byerley (46), J Costello for Harte (55), C O’Mahony for Murphy (55), J O’Donovan for O’Sullivan (59).

Referee: T Manley (Inniscarra).