Sport

Hamilton High School Bandon's loss to Killorglin puts them under pressure to qualify for the Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-finals

November 12th, 2026 9:27 AM

By Matthew Hurley

Hamilton High School Bandon's loss to Killorglin puts them under pressure to qualify for the Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-finals Image
Hamilton High School's Conail Hurley hit the net in their recent game against IS Killorglin. (Photo: Paddy Feen)

Share this article

Prefer Southern Star on Google

HAMILTON High School Bandon lost their second round TUS Corn Uí Mhuirí game this week to Intermediate School Killorglin of Kerry (2-6 to 2-5) in their Group 1 clash, putting them in danger of missing out on a quarter-final spot.

That means Hammies need to get a result in their final game against St Francis College Rochestown, on Wednesday, November 25th, and hope their West Cork neighbours Mount Saint Michael Rosscarbery can pull off something against Killorglin.

Paddy Lordan's team were four points up at half-time in their clash against Killorglin as Conail Hurley (Bandon) and Liam Ryan (Owen Gaels) hit the net to give the Bandon school a 2-1 to 0-3 break lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Killorglin battled back though and goals from Darragh O'Connor and Liam O'Shea followed by a winning point from Fionn Kennedy swung the game.

Scorers for Hammies were Conail Hurley, Liam Ryan (1-0 each), Daniel Murphy (Bandon, 0-3, 2f) and Donal McSweeney (Newcestown, 0-2, 2pt).

Hamilton High School: Rory Curtin (Valley Rovers); Rory Fleming (Ahan Gaels), Cathal Murphy (Valley Rovers), Harry Forbes (Ahan Gaels); Aidan O’Driscoll (Bandon), Donncha O’Mahony (Newcestown), Conor Murphy (Ahan Gaels); Paul Deasy (Argideen Rangers), Olan Kelly (Newcestown); Oran Coughlan (Bandon), Donal McSweeney (Newcestown), Gearóid Donegan (St Oliver Plunkett’s); Daniel Murphy (Bandon), Conail Hurley (Bandon), Liam Ryan (Owen Gaels).

Subs: Russell Crowley (Bandon) for O Coughlan (49), Cillian Harte (Argideen Rangers) for P Deasy (56).

 

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support local, trusted journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our sport mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended