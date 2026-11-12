Hamilton High School Bandon's loss to Killorglin puts them under pressure to qualify for the Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-finals

HAMILTON High School Bandon lost their second round TUS Corn Uí Mhuirí game this week to Intermediate School Killorglin of Kerry (2-6 to 2-5) in their Group 1 clash, putting them in danger of missing out on a quarter-final spot.

That means Hammies need to get a result in their final game against St Francis College Rochestown, on Wednesday, November 25th, and hope their West Cork neighbours Mount Saint Michael Rosscarbery can pull off something against Killorglin.

Paddy Lordan's team were four points up at half-time in their clash against Killorglin as Conail Hurley (Bandon) and Liam Ryan (Owen Gaels) hit the net to give the Bandon school a 2-1 to 0-3 break lead.

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Killorglin battled back though and goals from Darragh O'Connor and Liam O'Shea followed by a winning point from Fionn Kennedy swung the game.

Scorers for Hammies were Conail Hurley, Liam Ryan (1-0 each), Daniel Murphy (Bandon, 0-3, 2f) and Donal McSweeney (Newcestown, 0-2, 2pt).

Hamilton High School: Rory Curtin (Valley Rovers); Rory Fleming (Ahan Gaels), Cathal Murphy (Valley Rovers), Harry Forbes (Ahan Gaels); Aidan O’Driscoll (Bandon), Donncha O’Mahony (Newcestown), Conor Murphy (Ahan Gaels); Paul Deasy (Argideen Rangers), Olan Kelly (Newcestown); Oran Coughlan (Bandon), Donal McSweeney (Newcestown), Gearóid Donegan (St Oliver Plunkett’s); Daniel Murphy (Bandon), Conail Hurley (Bandon), Liam Ryan (Owen Gaels).

Subs: Russell Crowley (Bandon) for O Coughlan (49), Cillian Harte (Argideen Rangers) for P Deasy (56).