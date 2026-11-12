Frost and cold temperatures as low as -3°C forecast for West Cork

West Cork and Munster are experiencing a cold, frosty start to the day, with icy patches possible before the frost gradually clears.

Bright or sunny spells are expected through the morning, before cloud moves in from the west later in the day, Met Éireann has said.

Drivers are asked to take care on the region's roads.

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The forecast for today says: “Friday will start off cold and frosty with icy patches in places. Frost will gradually clear.

“It will be mainly dry with bright or sunny spells in the morning. Cloud will increase from the west later in the day.

“Quite cold with highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees and light variable breezes.”

Tonight will bring a sharp frost for most areas, with temperatures falling as low as -3°C. Saturday is expected to be milder, though rain may arrive in the evening. Wet weather is forecast for Sunday, followed by a cooler, brighter Monday. Rain and showers may return from Tuesday.