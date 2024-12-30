The Southern Star most read of 2024

It's been a big year for West Cork, which means it's also been a big year for the Southern Star. Our top ten stories of 2024 feature some of the highs and lows our community has experienced over the past year.

The top story of 2024 is about Operation Transformation star Karl Henry's permanent move to Clonakilty.

Click the headlines to read the stories.

1. 'Moving to West Cork is one of the best things we've ever done'

Last year, Karl was adjusting to the family’s move to Clonakilty, where his wife Jean is from.

This year the Operation Transformation presenter and his family are firmly embedded.

2. LIVE: Full results from the local elections in West Cork

The Southern Star team was on the ground at the count centre, bringing results and reaction from the local elections.

Martin Claffey, Jackie Keogh and Kieran O'Mahony delivered news to West Cork via our liveblog, website, social media channels and printed paper.

3. VM news correspondent Zara King gets married in West Cork

The Virgin Media news news correspondent got married in Courtmacsherry, sharing a picture on her instagram account.

Guests at the wedding included Zara's VMTV colleagues Gavin Reilly, Richard Chambers, Paul Quinn, and Muireann O'Connell.

4. Were calves driven off Clonakilty cliffs?

A local farmer is devastated after 12 of his calves fell to their deaths off a cliff near his home.

It has not yet been established how it happened, or whether dogs heard barking in the vicinity, may have played a part.

5. Shock as Ukrainians relocated from West Cork

Schools and businesses across West Cork are reeling from a government decision to move people from Ukraine, who were well settled in the region, to centres in Kerry, Cork city, and North Cork.

The Department said the Ukrainians who wished to stay in their respective areas were welcome to source their own accommodation.

6. Emergency services called to provide assistance to Ian Bailey

Emergency services were called to come to the assistance of Ian Bailey who collapsed due to a suspected heart attack at the junction at Barrack Street in Bantry.

7. SPECIAL REPORT: Crisis in West Cork hospitality

‘Government must realise that we have nothing left to give’ – A perfect storm of costs and new regulation put restaurants and cafés in West Cork under severe pressure, leaving many worried about their viability.

8. Couple shocked by close call with 'fireball' from sky near Drimoleague tonight.

A couple driving outside Bantry were among a number of people around the country – and in the UK – to report a strange 'fireball-like' object falling from the sky.

‘We were absolutely terrified, we were screaming – I was full sure it was going to hit us.'

9. Two local outlets slapped with closure order

Two food businesses in West Cork were closed – one, for a number of days – for breaching food safety regulations last year, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) said.

10.‘Healy-Raes had no trouble getting funding’

A government announcement of a €3.7m supplementary fund for regional and local road repairs was ridiculed by members of the West Cork Municipal District.

‘It wouldn’t fill the potholes,’ said Cllr Joe Carroll (FF), who asked how much of that funding West Cork is likely to see, considering the flood devastation caused in Midleton.