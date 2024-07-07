VM news correspondent Zara King gets married in West Cork

SHE'S more used to breaking the news but TV reporter Zara King has been making the news in West Cork this week.

The Virgin Media news news correspondent got married in Courtmacsherry, sharing a picture on her instagram account.

Guests at Friday's wedding included Zara's VMTV colleagues Gavin Reilly, Richard Chambers, Paul Quinn, and Muireann O'Connell.

Zara posted a quote from EE Cummings alongside her picture:

“here is the deepest secret nobody knows

(here is the root of the root and the bud of the bud

and the sky of the sky of a tree called life;which grows

higher than soul can hope or mind can hide)

and this is the wonder that’s keeping the stars apart

i carry your heart, i carry it in my heart”

Zara's colleague Paul Quinn wrote: 'The best day celebrating the most beautiful couple! Thanks for having us!! Roll on day 2.'

Her co-presenter on VMTV podcast The Group Chat Gavin Reilly wrote: 'Can confirm: she was beaming like this all day.'

Muireann O'Connell wrote 'The best day. The best couple.'