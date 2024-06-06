Southern Star Ltd. logo
News

Live: European and local election updates from West Cork

June 6th, 2024 1:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Live: European and local election updates from West Cork Image

Share this article

Welcome to The Southern Star's 2024 local and European election live blog

We'll be posting updates from each of the three count centres (Clonakilty, Mallow and Nemo) across all platforms, with video and up-to-the-minute results and tallies.

Check back here on a regular basis for the latest from the local and European elections as they happen.

THURSDAY, JUNE 6TH

1PM

Still undecided? The Southern Star has plenty of coverage to help you make an informed decision at the ballot tomorrow.

For local election coverage, click here. For European election coverage, click here.

Want more detail? Subscribe to read our exclusive local election preview.

A view of proceedings at the re-count in Cork County Hall in 2019. Will there be recounts this year? (Photo: Martin Walsh)

 

We also have a handy guide on who is running each constituency in West Cork available here.

*****

Subscribe to our email mailing list for the best of West Cork straight to your inbox

Click here to sign up to our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

***

Read more about the elections in West Cork by clicking here.

***

Share this article

Related content

Recommended