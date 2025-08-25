Local Link bus from Kinsale to Cork city

A NEW bus route from Kinsale to Munster Technological University is to be launched next Monday August 25th.

The TFI Local Link 255 service will operate four daily return services between Charles Fort and Bishopstown in the west of the city.

The new route will provide peak-time services connectivity to Forthill, Kinsale College, Kinsale Community Hospital, Halfway, Ballinhassig, Wilton Shopping Centre, Cork University Hospital, Munster TU campus and regional bus services.

The service is part of the Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan which is a major national public transport initiative developed and funded by the National Transport Authority (NTA) as part of the Transport for Ireland (TFI) Network.

TFI Local Link Cork general manager David O’Brien said: ‘TFI Local Link Cork recognises that localised transport solutions are an essential component in combating rural isolation.

‘This new service will provide people living along the route with access to services and onward connections on a daily basis. The enhanced service will mean a significant improvement in the quality of life for people living in these areas.

‘People can now access a wide range of public and social services, training courses, colleges, hospital appointments, etc., supported with onward connections.’

The new service comes just weeks after Transport for Ireland enhanced its bus timetable between Skibbereen and Cork with up to 16 daily services in each direction from Monday to Friday and 12 at weekends.

The improved bus service is thanks to a new route 230 schedule supported by commecial bus service, and revisions to Bus Éireann’s existing route 237.