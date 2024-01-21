Emergency services called to provide assistance to Ian Bailey

UPDATE: Ian Bailey has died this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to come to the assistance of Ian Bailey who collapsed due to a suspected heart attack at the junction at Barrack Street in Bantry just an hour ago.

A man who is very experienced in administering first aid saw people attempting CPR to a person lying on the ground at about 1.30pm and he stopped his car and took over.

The emergency services were alerted and the fire brigade was on the scene within eight minutes, while the ambulance service arrived 20 minutes later.

The bystander had been administering CPR for 20 minutes to the man, who was described as being unresponsive, before the emergency first responders took over.

The emergency situation is ongoing. More updates will follow.