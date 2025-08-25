Pet memorial site launched

A CLONAKILTY dog lover has launched a new Irish website to help pet owners across the country remember their beloved pets long after they die.

Mick Hanly, who recently retired as administratror from Clonakilty Chamber of Commerce, has come with the novel idea of Rest Easy Friend, which will allow members of the website to create lasting online tributes to their animal companions through a digital memorial space which shares photos, stories, videos and condolences.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Mick said that the idea was sparked during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many turned to websites like RIP.ie to share and receive condolences for loved ones.

‘I noticed there weren’t many similar online spaces for those grieving a pet even though they’re often just as much a part of the family,’ he said.

‘Over the years I’ve lost several dogs, some to old age, some to accidents and I know the grief doesn’t just go away.’

He added that our culture doesn’t always give people permission to grieve for animals the way we do for humans.

‘Rest Easy Friend was created to change that, to honour the deep bond we have with our pets. We offer a personalised online memorial that demonstrated the natural grieving process. By fostering open sharing and connection, we help normalise grief and reduce the stigma around mourning an animal companion.’

Rest Easy Friend operates on an affordable, ad-free annual membership where members can upload photos, videos and stories about their pet, whether recently lost or companions from year past.

‘This platform allows users to honour any pet they’ve ever had, creating a lasting digital legacy, while visitors to the website can also leave message of sympathy, offering comfort to others navigating pet loss.’

Mick added that the platform is inclusive of all pet types, from cats and dogs to birds, rabbits and more and is developing new features in response to community feedback, including resources of pet grief and future plans for interactive remembrance spaces.

‘We’re surprised and humbled by the feedback already. People have told us how healing it is to simply write their pet’s story and how comforting it is to know others understand. The goal is simple, to say your love matters and your grief is valid. Losing a pet is losing a friend, a companion and a piece of your heart. If you gave them a beautiful life, you have more to celebrate than mourn.’

See www.resteasyfriend.com for more details.