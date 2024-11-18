Two local outlets slapped with closure order

TWO food businesses in West Cork were closed – one, for a number of days – for breaching food safety regulations last month, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) said.

On October 4th the Baking Emporium at Bridgemount House in Dunmanway was issued with a closure order for non-compliance with the FSAI Act 1998.

In their report, the HSE environmental health officer said there was evidence of a rodent infestation.

The order was lifted again on October 10th.

Meanwhile, Bandon restaurant and café Grain and Gain was issued with a closure order on October 2nd, as the layout and design of the kitchen was deemed ‘not suitable to permit good hygiene practices including the protection against contamination between and during operations’.

‘Surfaces were unsuitable and not capable of being easily cleaned and disinfected,’ the inspector’s report said.

The FSAI did not give a date for the lifting of the order.