There is good news for frustrated Skibbereen motorists, fed up with the rough surface of the Cork road on the N71, with County Mayor Cllr Joe Carroll (FF) previously asking if it was the worst road in West Cork.

Senior executive engineer John Ahern told local councillors recently that they had successfully applied to TII (Transport Infrastructure Ireland) for funding to complete resurfacing works from the roundabout up to the service station, and he hopes to start that work in the coming weeks.