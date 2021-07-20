News

THE BIG STORY: Inside Ireland's greatest rowing club

July 20th, 2021 8:09 AM

By Southern Star Team

Episode 3 - Inside Ireland's greatest rowing club

Inside Ireland's greatest rowing club is the third episode of a new digital series from The Southern Star.

The Big Story, which is exclusive to The Southern Star’s digital platforms, brings readers closer to West Cork’s most important topics.

Episode three is written and produced by Southern Star sports editor Kieran McCarthy and Southern Star digital manager Jack McCarron.

The Big Story is available on southernstar.ie, Youtube and all the major podcasting platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Episode one, Macroom: Choked by traffic is available here. Episode two, Bringing back the tourists is available here.

