Teenager returned for trial charged with murder of Cameron Blair

A teenager has been returned for trial charged with the murder of 20 year old West Cork student, Cameron Blair at a house party in Cork city less than two months ago.

The 17 year old, who can’t be name because he is a juvenile, made his fourth appearance at Cork Children’s Court today (Thursday March 5th) on the sole charge of murdering Ballinascarthy-born Mr Blair.

A second year Chemical Engineering student at Cork Institute of Technology, Mr Blair died at Cork University Hospital on January 16th after being stabbed in the neck while attending a house party on the Bandon Road.

Judge Dorgan returned the juvenile for trial on the murder charge to the current sittings of the Central Criminal Court sitting at the Criminal Courts of Justice Complex at Parkgate Street in Dublin.

And she remanded the juvenile in continuing detention at Oberstown Detention Complex in Co Dublin where he has been on remand since he was first charged with the murder on January 24th last.

Arising out of the same garda investigation, gardai also charged a 14 year old juvenile at Cork Children's Court with violent disorder on the Bandon Road on January 16th,contrary to Section 15 of the Criminal Justice Public Order Act 1994.

The 14 year old was also charged with a second offence of production of an article, namely a knife, capable of inflicting serious harm, contrary to Section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990.

Later an 18 year old youth was charged at Cork District Court with the same offences of violent disorder and production of an article capable of inflicting serious harm, again on the Bandon Road on January 16th.

Judge Olann Kelleher noted the teenager’s willingness to abide by the bail terms and he remanded him on bail appear at the current sittings of the Central Criminal Court in Dublin for trial by judge and jury on both charges.