TD wants re-think on plan to celebrate Fastnet – in Dublin!

THE decision to hold the 120th anniversary of the Fastnet Rock lighthouse in Dublin has been described as ‘disappointing’ by a local TD, who has asked Irish Lights to rethink the plan.

Mizen-based TD Michael Collins (Ind Ire) said the celebrations for the iconic landmark should ‘of course be held in West Cork’.

‘The fascinating Fastnet Rock is world-known and has been a light in the dark for so many in the last 120 years. I have lived beside the light of the Fastnet all of my life,’ said the TD.

‘It is right and fitting that Irish Lights hold a celebration event, acknowledging this occasion, but the location for this celebration should of course be in Mizen Head, Crookhaven, Goleen or Schull, and I plead with Irish Lights to have a change of heart with the venue, as Dublin could not be further from the Fastnet Rock,’ he told The Southern Star.

He said Irish Lights could rest assured that they will get a huge welcome in West Cork if they opt to move the celebrations closer to the Rock.

Irish Lights says it will mark the 120th anniversary of the Fastnet later this month, as part of its annual Irish Lights ‘staff event’, on a date yet to be announced.

The celebration is due to take place at Irish Lights headquarters in Dun Laoghaire. ‘The event was chosen as an opportune occasion to celebrate Fastnet, as both current and past Irish Lights employees associated with the lighthouse will be in attendance,’ Irish Lights said in a statement to The Southern Star.

The Rock, which is 6.5km off the south west coast, is known as the ‘teardrop of Ireland’ because it was often the last part of the country that emigrating citizens saw as they left on ships for the US.