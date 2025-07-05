Silent Bookclub comes to Clonakilty

The Silent Book club is a reader’s dream, where you don’t have to speedread to finish the ‘homework’ on time, you don’t have to pretend to have read the book, and you don’t have to finish it if you don’t like.

Even better for the introverted reader, there isn’t even a requirement to talk; in fact, it would be better if you didn’t (for a time, anyway).

Coming to Camus Farm in Ardfield, Clonakilty on July 6th, The Silent Bookclub is a space for readers to come along with their own book, and read quietly in a room with other people, to enjoy the companionable silent experience of a shared love of reading; socialising with other readers is entirely optional, and happens before or after the reading is done.

‘The introvert’s favourite social club’ started in 2012 in San Francisco, and today has ‘chapters’ all over the world, including Cork.

The first of the Camus Farm silent bookclub meetings takes place on July 6th at 3pm, with other meetings scheduled for August 10th, and September 14th.

The club is free to attend.

BYOB (bring your own book), but reserve a space via Eventbrite.